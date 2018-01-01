Inter Milan became frantic after Asamoah's mistake against PSV, says Spalletti

The Nerazzurri manager admits that the mistake by the Ghanaian affected their game plan as they bowed out of the Uefa Champions League

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted his disappointment following his side's shock elimination from the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday.

The Italian giants needed a win over PSV Eindhoven and hope Tottenham fall to Barcelona in the other game to be able to qualify to the next stage but they shared the spoils 1-1 with the Dutch side thanks to a Kwadwo Asamoah's first-half blunder.

The Ghanaian midfielder attempted to dribble Steven Bergwijn but the PSV winger won the ball and set up Lazano Bahena for the opener before Mauro Icardi levelled for the host in the final quarter.

“We did not manage to remain calm even though everything was still possible after the mistake by Asamoah which led to the goal, " Spalletti told Sky Sports Italia.

"They counter-attacked a lot, something that increased the tension and nervousness and these are things that make you lose focus on the game. We suffered too many counter-attacks, counter attacks that did not cause us too much damage but it was how we wanted to manage the game when we set up the game plan.

"We are bitterly disappointed with the result, it hurts for all of us. It’s also tough to take for our fans. We weren’t as composed as we should have been after their goal. We became nervous and gave the ball away too much.

"We thus became disorganised from a tactical point of view and wasted too much energy chasing them down on the break. This wasn’t the correct way to manage the game, " he added.

Inter, like the clubs who finished third in their groups, will now play in the Europa League