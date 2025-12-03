+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport
Anselm Noronha

What is Inter Miami's record in the MLS Cup play-offs? A look at how David Beckham's Herons have fared since 2020

Inter Miami’s playoff success has been historically elusive, but the 2025 playoffs mark a turning point.

Since joining Major League Soccer in 2020, Inter Miami's objective has always been to contend for the MLS Cup, not just to make the playoffs.

As of the 2025 season, their playoff history has been a mixed bag of early exits and missed seasons. However, they now have their first-ever shot at the MLS Cup final.

Inter Miami’s performance has fluctuated — they missed the playoffs twice (2021, 2023). Despite a stellar season in 2024, the playoffs proved unforgiving — a lower-seeded team upset them.

Knockout football in MLS can be unpredictable, but the arrival of bigger stars and improvement in squad depth seem to have helped over time.

GOAL takes a look at Inter Miami's record in the MLS Cup play-offs:  

Inter Miami’s MLS playoff journey

SeasonMLS Regular seasonMLS play-offs
ConferenceOverallQualificationResults
 
202010th19thPlay-in round3-0 loss to Nashville
202111th20thDid not qualifyNA
20226th12thFirst round3-0 loss to New York City FC
202314th27thDid not qualifyNA
20241st1stFirst roundLost series 1-2 against Atlanta United
20253rd3rdFirst round

Won series 2-1 against Nashville SC;

Defeated FC Cincinnati 4-0 in Conference semi-finals;

Defeated New York City FC 5-1 in Conference finals;

MLS Cup 2025 final against Vancouver Whitecaps on Dec 6

