Inter Miami star Lionel Messi makes MLS history with incredible back-to-back Golden Boot awards

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Lionel Messi has cemented his legacy in the United States by becoming the first player to win back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards. The Inter Miami forward finished the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season with 26 goals, proving he remains in a class of his own at 39 years old.

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Messi secures historic consecutive Golden Boot awards

Messi has rewritten the history books by becoming the first player to win back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards. The Inter Miami forward finished the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season with a league-high 26 goals to his name.

The 39-year-old achieved this remarkable scoring feat across 31 appearances, which included 29 starts for his club. He ultimately finished four goals clear of his nearest challenger, FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, while Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge took third place with 21 goals.

Messi is now just the sixth player to finish with the most goals in multiple MLS regular seasons. His prolific form also included 17 assists, giving him an astonishing league-high 43 goal contributions overall.

Inter Miami coach backs Messi for MVP

The legendary forward previously won the Golden Boot in 2025 after scoring 29 goals in just 28 regular-season matches. Having already claimed the prestigious MVP award in 2024 and 2025, he remains the heavy favourite to win the trophy again in 2026.

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If successful, the recently retired Argentina international will become the first three-time MVP winner in MLS history. Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez firmly believes his star player is fully deserving of the historic accolade.

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"I have no doubt that he's the best of all," Gonzalez said,as quoted by ESPN. "None of them can compare to him when it comes to respect for his colleagues. Leo at his age and what he does, from my point of view, deserves the MVP and also the Ballon d'Or," Gonzalez added. "I hope he can achieve it."

A dramatic end to the regular season

Messi failed to score in Inter Miami's final game of the regular season, but he was heavily involved as they drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC. He provided the corner that led to Ian Fray's early opener and later contributed to Luis Suarez's close-range strike.

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Inter Miami inexplicably surrendered a commanding 3-0 half-time lead in that match, ultimately finishing second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points. Nashville SC topped the table with 77 points, breaking Miami's previous single-season record from 2024.

Inter Miami prepare for a playoff push

Despite missing out on the top spot, the Herons have safely clinched a playoff berth following another strong domestic campaign. Their final league position also secured a ticket to the upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup for a fourth consecutive time.

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Messi and his team-mates must now regroup quickly ahead of a crucial post-season campaign. They are scheduled to face the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a highly anticipated best-of-three first-round playoff series.