Inter Miami face a major hurdle in their bid to sign Mohamed Salah

In a sensational development expected to send shockwaves through the summer transfer market, US club Inter Miami have expressed a strong desire to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who has officially announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season.

According to the website ‘Football Insider’, Inter Miami are seeking to sign Salah on a free transfer, viewing him as a player capable of making a difference to the team, just as South Korean Son Heung-min has done for Los Angeles FC this season.

Salah is seen as a quality addition who would bolster the team’s attack, which already features big names such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, potentially making Inter Miami one of the strongest attacking sides in the American league next season.

However, the financial aspect remains the main obstacle to completing the deal. The report confirms that the huge salary demanded by Mohamed Salah could pose a major challenge for Inter Miami’s management, who will need to either persuade the player to take a pay cut or accept his financial demands in full.

Read also:

New development in negotiations between Saudi League officials and Mohamed Salah

Slot: Much of the credit for Liverpool’s performance goes to Salah… and that is truly what he deserves



Salah faces other tempting options, as he is attracting significant interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, who have expressed their full willingness to meet all his financial demands without hesitation.

Mohamed Salah is bringing his magnificent career with Liverpool to a close after nine seasons packed with achievements, during which he contributed to winning numerous titles and left an indelible mark on the history of the English club.