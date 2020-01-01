Inter deny Eriksen transfer discussions with Tottenham

The Serie A club's chief executive says they have not been in contact with the Premier League club about signing the Danish midfielder

midfielder Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to but Giuseppe Marotta insists there has been no contact between the clubs.

Eriksen's contract at Spurs will expire at the end of the season, but it has been reported Inter are willing to part with €20 million (£17m/$22m) to sign him in January.

's Arturo Vidal is also understood to be a target for the Nerazzurri and chief executive Marotta confirmed they are keen to add a midfielder and a winger in the transfer window.

However, Marotta denied Inter are in talks with Spurs over the international.

"Inter are often linked with players of great quality, and that is flattering, but we have not had any contact with Tottenham," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Eriksen is a talented player, I don't need to tell you that, and he will be a free agent in June.

"I think many clubs are interested, he is an interesting player, but I will not stand here and tell you that we are in negotiations with his club or agent."

When asked about Vidal, Marotta said: "We are having various contacts with agents and clubs to increase the quality level of a squad that is already doing extraordinary things.

"We've not yet reached a conclusion, as we want to take it calmly and make the right decisions, even if that should mean no signings at all.

"I prefer not to name names, but we are very active in the transfer market. Who we get depends also on those who exit.

"Right now, we are seeking a midfielder and a winger. If players should ask to leave, we will try to make them happy, but so far we have not received any such pressure from our players."

Inter earned their first win over at the San Paolo in 23 years on Monday night with a 3-1 victory.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace while Lautaro Martinez finished off the match in the second half after Arkadiusz Milik pulled a goal back for Napoli.

The Milan club remain top of Serie A by goal difference with equal points to champions .

Their next match comes on Saturday as they host at the San Siro.