'No favourites!' - Inter manager Cristian Chivu sends fierce warning to Ruben Amorim's AC Milan ahead of derby

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Cristian Chivu has urged his Inter squad to make extra sacrifices as they prepare to face Ruben Amorim's Milan in a highly anticipated derby clash. The manager insists there are no clear favourites, despite his side seeking to end a miserable run of results against their fierce city rivals.

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Inter gear up for Milan clash

Following a routine 2-0 victory over Venezia, Inter are preparing for a blockbuster Milan derby on October 31. Chivu's side will face a tough test against a Milan outfit managed by Amorim. The match arrives at a crucial point in the Serie A calendar, with both clubs looking to establish dominance in the city.

Chivu reflects on recent derby struggles

Inter head into the fixture desperate to overturn a dismal recent record against their fierce rivals. The club has failed to secure a victory in their last six or seven meetings with Milan.

"We know Milan’s quality, and we must be ready," Chivu admitted, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio. "We need to approach this as just another league match - without looking at the standings or focusing on external factors. We must be the best version of ourselves. If Inter hasn't won a derby in six or seven meetings, you have to ask yourself some questions. We need balance and a high level of motivation; it will require a bit more sacrifice than other matches.

Downplaying the pressure of the occasion

Despite the magnitude of the rivalry, Chivu was quick to remind his players that the season is a marathon. He highlighted that an early-season derby result does not necessarily dictate the final league standings.

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"History teaches us that the derby isn't necessarily decisive," he added. "Last year, Milan beat us but then lost to Lazio; what matters is taking it one game at a time and what you contribute over the course of the entire season. We’re only at the tenth matchday - obviously, it’s a derby and many factors come into play, but it carries the same weight as any other game.

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

"There are no favorites in a derby; there’s a great deal of pride involved. The pressure is there for everyone—we know what it means to win or lose a match like this - but, ultimately, you shouldn't overthink it."

Inter fight to maintain top spot

The Nerazzurri currently sit at the top of the table, remaining undefeated in their nine Serie A matches so far. They have collected 25 points - seven points clear of the Rossoneri, who are in fifth place.