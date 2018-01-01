Inter boss addresses suggestion to hand Asamoah captain's armband for Empoli fixture

Luciano Spalletti shared his views on a proposition to name the Ghanaian skipper for Saturday's Serie A tie in condemnation of racism

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has cast doubt over the possibility of handing Kwadwo Asamoah the captain's armband for Saturday's Serie A clash with Empoli in condemnation of Wednesday's racist abuse of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal centre-back was the target of racist chants during the midweek fixture between the Nerazzurri and Gli Azzurri at Giuseppe Meazza, the incident having led to the former coping a punishment to play their next two home games behind closed doors.

According to Milan mayor Beppe Sala, Inter should name the Ghanaian full-back as skipper for their next game in show of disapproval of the unfortunate behaviour of their supporters.

“Should the match have been stopped due to racist chants? It could be a solution, although now we need to do something different, starting on a different path," Spalletti said at a press conference on Friday.

"There are many incidents that still keep happening and not just with Koulibaly, to whom we are very sorry.

"San Siro behind closed doors? The disappointment of not being able to play in front of our own fans is great.

"However, if it can be used to fight this bigger battle then we gladly accept it. Different behaviour is needed and we want to enjoy these matches in a different context.

"Giving Asamoah the captain’s armband? Things aren't changed just by one gesture, they are changed by showing commitment on a daily basis."

Asamoah has been a key part of Inter's set-up since transferring from Juventus in the summer.

The 30-year-old has featured in 15 of Inter's 18 Serie A games thus far this season, starting 14.

