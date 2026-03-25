Inter are in crisis: the Nerazzurri hit another slump, while Milan and Napoli’s resurgence is faltering

Inter can’t seem to win anymore. The Nerazzurri were held to a draw by Fiorentina and now see Milan and Napoli closing in on them, both having secured narrow victories against Torino and Cagliari. Now – having picked up just two points in three matches – their lead over the Rossoneri and Azzurri stands at 6 and 7 points respectively, a narrowing advantage but one which bookmakers still believe is enough to secure the Scudetto, offered at 1.14 on 888sport and 1.15 on William Hill, a slight rise from last week’s 1.08.

Following Roma’s slip-up, Milan are back to winning ways and believe in a comeback once more: the odds on a second title for Maignan and his teammates have dropped from 15 to 6.50, with the odds also plummeting for Napoli, chasing a sensational back-to-back title, who were 14 points adrift just three matchdays ago: the odds on a second consecutive Scudetto for Conte’s side have dropped from 20 to 10 times the stake.