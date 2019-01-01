Inter Allies name Lokko as new head coach ahead of Premier League return

The Eleven-Is-To-One will have a new face in the dugout when the Ghanaian top flight resumes next month

Premier League side Allies have announced the appointment of Tony Lokko as new head coach.

The former Berekum boss replaces Samuel Fabin, who left the role after just three months in charge of the Eleven-Is-To-One.

“I would like to welcome Tony Lokko as the new head coach for the upcoming season," Allies technical director Willie Klutse said, as reported by his club's official website on Monday.

“After meeting with Management, we decided that Lokko was the right fit for the club’s philosophy and to continue building what we have started.”

Lokko has also previously worked with , Heart of Lions, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.

“I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge," said the coach after his appointment.

“Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players.”

Lokko's first task will be to lead Allies into the Premier League which commences on December 21 after a one-year break.

