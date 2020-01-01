Inter Allies coach Lokko on ambitions for Karela United showdown

The Eleven-Is-To-One boss previews Sunday's away fixture in the Ghana Premier League

Allies boss Tonny Lokko reveals their objective is to avoid defeat at worst when they face Karela United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Eleven-Is-To-One are set for a matchday three away encounter at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

They come into the game on the back of 2-0 triumph over Bechem United following a 4-0 opening day humiliation away at .

“It’s a match we going strongly to make sure we come out with a good result – either a win or a draw – but not to lose that match. We have worked towards it and we believe that we will come back home with a good result," Lokko said as reported by his club's official website.

“The league has started and we lost our first game. We came back and corrected our mistakes, played the second game and won.

“The team is still in progress. The team is gradually taking shape and what we are expecting is getting better.

“There are lapses which we have worked on and you could see that in the second game, we were able to perfect whatever we wanted to do.

Article continues below

"We are looking forward to make sure that in the third game also we continue from where we started from in the second game.”

Allies currently occupy the 10th position on the league table.

Karela, on the other hand, hold the 11th spot having drawn one game and lost the other match.

