Inkoom runs the rule over Akonnor's appointment as Ghana coach

The full-back shares his thoughts on the former Black Stars skipper who now trains the side

international Samuel Inkoom believes new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has what it takes to succeed at the helm of affairs.

Akonnor assumed duty in January, taking over from James Kwasi Appiah whose contract expired at the end of last year.

The former captain has been tasked to lead Ghana to victory at the in next year as well as qualify the team for the 2022 World Cup in .

“He has that kind of character to handle the Black Stars. It's not every player who has played football can manage a team," he told Joy Sports.

"But I think he has the character to handle the national team. I believe he will do well with his assistant coach David Duncan. What’s important is that we all support CK Akonnor.

"CK has played at the highest level in terms of football. He knows what is good for footballers.

"I knew him when I was young. I was watching him captain the Back Stars and also playing for Wolfsburg."

Despite taking up the new job at the start of the year, Akonnor is yet to supervise his first game for the Black Stars five months on.

He named a 23-man squad for his first assignment - an Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in March - but the matches had to be called off due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The West Africans are hoping to win the continental showpiece for the first time since 1982, having won the title on four occasions.

Their last appearance at 2019 ended in disappointment as the Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of .

It was the first time Ghana failed to reach the quarter-final since 2006.

Inkoom, who currently plays club football for Georgian side Samtredia, will be hoping to impress Akonnor for a recall for national duty after a long absence.

He was a member of Ghana's gold-winning side at the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup, the silver-winning team at Afcon 2010 and the quarter-final-reaching outfit at the 2010 World Cup.

He was also at Afcon 2012 in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea.