Injury leaves Hoffenheim's Adams on the sidelines until 2019

The Ghana international is confirmed to miss Die Kraichgauer's final game of the year due to fitness concerns

Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Adams will play no part of Sunday's German Bundesliga encounter with Mainz 05, his club manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed.

Following a run of three consecutive starts for Die Kraichgauer - his longest streak since completing a summer move from Swiss club Young Boys - the Ghanaian is set to watch the upcoming match at WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena from the stands due to injury.

He lasted for the entire duration of all three games - against Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen - the last appearing to have left him with the fitness concern.

''Kevin Vogt will be fully fit by the time Sunday comes around and will get back in action," Nagelsmann said in his team news during a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's tie.

"Around three or four pairs of fresh legs will be brought into the starting line-up as we have a few players who are feeling the strain and therefore won't be able to play.

"We'll be without Andrej Kramaric, Joelinton and Kasim Adams. This is due to the intense demands of the past few weeks as well as the long flights they have to take to go home.

"Joelinton, for example, wouldn't be able to make it back in time to spend Christmas Eve with his family, plus he's carrying a slight knee injury, so we ultimately decided that he could leave the group early.

"We'll have other energised players in there who can help drive us to victory.''

With Sunday's game expected to be Hoffenheim's last match of 2018, Adams is not expected to wear the White and Blue again until January 18 when the club host Bayern Munich on the return of the Bundesliga.

In all, the 23-year-old has made seven Bundesliga appearances, one outing in the German Cup and featured twice in the Champions League for Die Kraichgauer.

He joined Nagelsmann's outfit on a five-year deal in July.

