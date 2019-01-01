Injury-hit Madrid lose Navas to adductor issue

The goalkeeper has become the latest victim of the club's injury issues

Real Madrid's goalkeeping stocks have taken another ill-timed hit with Keylor Navas confirmed to have sustained an adductor injury.

The Costa Rica international played a full 90 minutes in the Copa del Rey defeat to Leganes but is now set to miss this weekend's crunch LaLiga clash against third-placed Sevilla, with whom Madrid are level on points.

His absence will likely force Santiago Solari to gamble on the fitness of Thibaut Courtois, who has only just returned to training after missing three matches because of a hip problem.

Madrid allowed third-choice stopper Kiko Casilla to join Leeds United earlier this week, meaning the inexperienced Luca Zidane should retain his place in the matchday squad on Saturday.

@SevillaFC_ENG are the visitors to the Bernabéu on Saturday. How many of these goals against the Andalusian club do YOU remember? #RMHistory pic.twitter.com/E7o8nwr8rf — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 18, 2019

The club did not set a timescale on Navas' recovery.

A statement from the European champions read: "Following the tests carried out on our player Keylor Navas by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his right adductor longus muscle.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Marcos Llorente are among the first-team players already on Madrid's lengthy injury list.

The club currently trail league-leaders Barcelona by 15 as Real Madrid returned to their winning ways against Real Betis last time out ofter collecting one point from their prior two matches.