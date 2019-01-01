Injury concern for Man Utd as Alexis limps out of Reading clash

The Chile forward was forced off with what appeared to be a recurrence of his hamstring issue

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez limped off during the second half of his side's FA Cup clash with Reading.

The Chilean had just returned from a hamstring issue, and it appears to be a recurrence of the same problem that has forced him off, with the former Arsenal man pointing to his hamstring as he pulled up on 64 minutes before being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

Sanchez - who made his first start under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - made his way towards the benches and not down the tunnel, before accidentally taking his new manager's seat.

United's number seven provided the assist for United's second goal, sliding the ball through for Romelu Lukaku - also starting for the first time under the new boss - who rounded Anssi Jaakkola and slotted home from an acute angle.

Just two minutes before Sanchez's injury, Juan Mata - scorer of United's first goal from a penalty awarded by VAR once Fred's strike was disallowed - made way for 19-year-old Tahith Chong to make his competitive debut for the club.

Despite Reading dominating the ball with 60% possession, the Red Devils' incisiveness in front of goal, coupled with an inability from the visitors to turn their possession into meaningful chances meant that the hosts strolled to a relatively comfortable 2-0 win at Old Trafford, with Sanchez's injury the lone black spot on an otherwise positive day.

Solsjkaer earns his fifth successive win at the helm - with United scoring 16 goals in the process - and he will hope to turn five wins into six as they return to Premier League action, travelling to Wembley to face Tottenham and potentially gain revenge for their embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford earlier this season.

More to follow...