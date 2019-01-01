Injured St. Gallen centre-back Nuhu leaves Ghana's Afcon camp

The Black Stars have been reduced to 28 players in their camp following a setback in training on Wednesday

-based defender Musah Nuhu will be leaving 's camp and going back to his club, St. Gallen after picking up an injury.

The setback occurred during the Black Stars training exercise in the United Arab Emirates.

One of five players summoned to the camp from the beginning, it is unclear if the 22-year-old could recover in time for the June 21-July 19 continental championship in .

"Switzerland based Ghanaian defender Nuhu Musah has been granted permission to travel back to Switzerland at the request of his club St. Gallen," the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee announced via their official website on Thursday morning.

"Musah sustained an injury during Black Stars training on Wednesday.

"After an initial medical examination by the Black Stars medical team, Nuhu has been permitted to return to his club for further assessment. Nuhu, will be accompanied by Team Psychologist, Dr Patrick Ofori.

"Nuhu’s absence brings coach Kwasi Appiah’s provisional list to 28 instead of the 29 man squad named to commence preparation for the in this month.

"The GFA Normalization Committee wishes Nuhu a speedy recovery."

Nuhu's injury is the latest setback for Ghana ahead of the Afcon having lost 's Jeffrey Schlupp, defender Daniel Amartey, midfielder Alfred Duncan, Nicholas Opoku of and Harrison Afful of .

The Black Stars have been pitted against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the Afcon. They will be facing Namibia in a preparatory fixture on Sunday.

