Injured Koulibaly to miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly will sit out a third straight match after being ruled out of Saturday’s meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Senegal defender yet to recover from knee injury

31-year-old could be back for Wednesday’s UCL tie

WHAT HAPPENED? Koulibaly missed Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United last weekend after picking up a knee injury in the October 19 clash with Brentford and there were hopes that he will be ready in time for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Red Bull Salzburg but he did not make it in time.

The Senegal international has yet again failed the fitness test ahead of this weekend’s match as Chelsea coach Graham Potter meets his former side for the first time.

WHAT DID POTTER SAY? “Pretty much the same as we were against Salzburg. Mateo [Kovacic] no problem with his calf, just more fatigue. [Kalidou] Koulibaly, game came too soon, outside chance for Wednesday but not for tomorrow [Saturday],” Potter said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Senegal captain has been in and out of the team since his move from Serie A side Napoli in the summer transfer window, managing 11 appearances in all competitions while scoring one goal.

The 31-year-old has played in eight of the Blues’ 13 Premier League games and was sent off in his third match for his new club, when Chelsea lost 3-0 away to Leeds United on August 21.

Koulibaly was enjoying a good run before his injury, having been part of a Chelsea defence that kept five straight clean sheets.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? The former Napoli skipper will hope to be fit in time for Chelsea’s Champions League tie at home to Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia on Wednesday as the West London side seek to finish top of their group.