Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes East Bengal on their centenary

Along with the Indian Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too conveyed her best wishes for the Kolkata side…

’s honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Indian football and Kolkata giants on their centenary on Saturday.

Modi took Twitter to convey his best wishes for the Red and Golds who were formed on August 1 1920. The Prime Minister’s Tweet read, “Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of East Bengal. This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. May the East Bengal Mashal forever illuminate the Maidan!”

Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of @eastbengalfc. This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. May the East Bengal Mashal forever illuminate the Maidan! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Other than the Prime Minister, West Bengal’s honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too wished the Kolkata giants on completing 100 years.

More teams

Banerjee’s Tweet read, “Congratulations to East Bengal & its fans for completing 100 years today. Your glorious legacy is an envy for football clubs around the world.”

Congratulations to @eastbengalfc & its fans for completing 100 years today. Your glorious legacy is an envy for football clubs around the world.



"১০০ বছর ধরে, মাঠ কাঁপাচ্ছে যে দল,

লাল-হলুদের ঝড়ের নাম ইস্ট বেঙ্গল"#EastBengalClub https://t.co/vAAmcGmMqo — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 1, 2020

August 1 is a milestone day in Indian football as one of the biggest clubs in the country and in West Bengal were born on this day.

The origin story encapsulates what the club stands for – a club with a unique identity born out of resilience against discrimination.

On July 28th was to face Jora Bagan in Coochbehar Cup and star halfback Sailesh Bose and Nasha Singh were excluded from the latter’s side. Jora Bagan’s vice-president and chairman Suresh Chandra Chaudhari requested for their inclusion but his request fell on deaf ears and so, he severed all his connections with the club.

Both these players were from the eastern part of Bengal and Suresh was also from the same region. It did not take him much time to connect the dots and he parted ways with the club immediately.

He went on to form a new club alongside Sailesh, Nasha, Shri Tait Bhusan Roy, Manmatha Nath Roy Chaudhari and Aurobindo Ghosh. Thus, on August 1, 1920, East Bengal was born.