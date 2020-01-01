Indian football: Mahmoud Al Amna - Khalid Jamil can manage an ISL club

The veteran Syrian midfielder believes that Khalid Jamil is one of the best coaches he's worked under....

Mahmoud Al Amna was an important member of the Khalid Jamil managed side which had scripted history by winning the in the 2016-17 season against all odds.

The minnows did the unthinkable under the tutelage of the Mumbai-based coach and Amna played a crucial role in that team.

The next season, the Syrian followed Jamil to join where they won the Calcutta Football League (CFL), finished fourth in the I-League and lost to in the final of the inaugural Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

More teams

The crafty midfielder fondly remembered the years he had played under Jamil and even termed him as his all-time favourite coach during a chat with Goal.

“I worked with coach Khalid Jamil in two seasons. I won the I-League with him at Aizawl FC. I won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and reached the final of the Super Cup at East Bengal.

“He is a gentleman. He is open to everything. He is a good tactician. He respects the players and brings unity in the dressing room. It was a very good experience working with him. I have worked with several coaches in my career. I also worked with big coaches but Khalid Jamil is my favourite coach,” said Amna while speaking about his former manager.

Jamil who is currently the assistant coach of FC, managed the club for a brief period last season after Croatian coach Robert Jarni left the club.

It is possible for an Pro-Licensed coaches, irrespective of their nationality, to coach (ISL) with the league removing the approval policy.

Amna welcomed the change in regulation and suggested that the former Aizawl coach is worthy of becoming head coach of an ISL side.

“Indian coaches must be given a chance to manage ISL clubs. Khalid Jamil has AFC Pro License and he has a lot of experience managing clubs in I-League. He has managed big clubs like East Bengal and . He has a good chance of becoming a head coach in ISL now that the rules have changed. The clubs must start giving chances to Indian coaches to help them grow.”