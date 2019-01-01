Indian Football: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu recommended for Arjuna Award

The newly-formed Selection Committee for Sports Awards on Saturday recommended the name of and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to the Government of for the Arjuna Award.

The Arjuna Awards are given to honour excellence in sports by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India. After meetings held on August 16 and 17th, the 12-member panel announced their selections for the 2019 edition of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya and Arjuna awards. 27-year-old Gurpreet is the only footballer among 19 sportspersons including cricketer Ravindra Jadeja selected for the award.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who currently plays for (ISL) side Bengaluru FC, is a regular in the national team colours and has won the 2015 SAFF Cup held in Kerala. On 30 June 2016, the 25-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA match with Norwegian club Stabæk

The former custodian was an integral part of the Bengaluru FC team that won the 2018-19 ISL title.