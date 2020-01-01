Sanju Yadav: 'Indian football is moving forward together every day'

The former Rising Student's Club forward feels that Indian football is on the right track...

Four years after winning the AIFF (All Football Federation) Women's Emerging Player of the Year gong, Sanju has claimed the title of AIFF Player of the Year.

The talented footballer Sanju Yadav has had quite a journey growing up in Alakhpura - a village of Bhiwani district in Haryana.

She had earlier explained to Goal how the unwavering support from her family had a role to play in her career as a football player. She has successfully built a career in football and considers her latest achievement as a motivation to keep working hard.

Answering questions via the AIFF's Instagram handle, the 22-year-old said. "It's a great honour and motivation for me to keep working hard and give my best."

The two-time Indian Women's League (IWL) champion has suggested that Indian football is moving forward in the right direction.

"I see a bright future ahead as a lot of work is being done at the grassroots level to develop the game across . I hope to do my best every time I play and provide guidance and support to the next generation of players. I feel we are on the right track and are moving forward together every day, thanks to the efforts of various stakeholders," she stated.

Sanju, who idolises Indian men's team skipper Sunil Chhetri and Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan, was also asked to share her thoughts on her teammates Bala Devi and Dalima Chhibber. "They are both great players and I enjoy playing with them for the national team."

The forward has her eyes on the Women's AFC 2022 which is set to be hosted by India.

"Playing for India is every player's dream and for me, every time I wear the blue jersey it's a special moment. My plan is to keep growing as a player and win trophies for India. We have the Women's AFC Asian Cup 2022 coming up and I hope we can do well in the competition."