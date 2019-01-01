Rohit Danu's strike hands India U19 1-0 win over Oman U19

After a 2-1 defeat in their first match, the India colts came back with a narrow win against Oman U19 on Monday...

U19 responded to their 2-1 defeat against Oman U19 by recording a 1-0 win over the same opponents.

The Indian colts are currently camped in as part of their exposure tour ahead of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which will be held later this year.

Rohit Danu’s 83rd minute strike handed his team a 1-0 win and positive momentum going into the next couple of games.

The youngsters take on Jordan U19 on Wednesday (24th July) before locking horns with local club Kocaelispor U19 on Saturday (27th July) in the last game of the exposure tour.

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will take place between November 2nd and 10th. U19 are placed in Group F alongside , Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

All the qualifier games will be held in Saudi Arabia. The 11 group winners and four of the best second placed teams will qualify for the main event.