‘It's f*cking incredible’ - Laryea describes feeling of Canada sealing 2022 World Cup qualification in Toronto

Richie Laryea admits that it feels “f*cking incredible” to have helped Canada secure their place at a first World Cup finals in 36 years, with John Herdman’s side booking their tickets to Qatar on home soil in Toronto.

A 4-0 victory over Jamaica confirmed that a success-starved nation will be heading to a global showpiece in the Middle East later this year.

Canada have not graced such a stage since 1986, but an exciting generation of talent that includes Laryea, Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David has delivered on its undoubted potential in thrilling fashion.

What has been said?

Nottingham Forest defender Laryea said after helping Canada across a qualification line: “It's crazy, it's a great feeling.

“These guys, everyone on this team worked so hard for this moment. To do it here in Toronto where a lot of the guys are from, it's f*cking incredible.”

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio added to Sportsnet: “It's a dream come true. We all dreamed of this as little kids and as a Canadian that was impossible.

“And today the impossible happened. It's an incredible feeling.”

The bigger picture

Herdman is the man to have overseen a renaissance in Canadian football, with the English coach delighted to have delivered on expectations with a star-studded squad.

He said: “I still can't believe it. I've been preaching this belief, but when it finally happens I'm speechless.

“Canadians... we've won Champions League finals, we've got a kid [Davies] playing in Bayern Munich, and we've got Canadians playing at all levels in Europe, and we've got Canadians going to a World Cup.

“We're a football country, that's all we ever wanted. We wanted that respect. We wanted people to believe we were a football country, and we've proved it.

“We're coming, we're only getting started here. What a privilege it has been as a coach. I'm proud for all of these people here.”

Canada will discover who they are set to face in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, which is due to get under way on November 21, when the finals draw is made in Qatar on April 1.

