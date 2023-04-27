‘Incomparable, unique’ – Brazil legend Pele added to Portuguese dictionary

The word Pele is being added to the Portuguese dictionary as something that is “incomparable, unique” and an example of “the best”.

Legendary striker passed away in 2022

Scored over 1,000 goals in his career

Won the World Cup on three occasions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Pele Foundation has helped to make that possible, with over 125,000 signatures secured in support of the move. The legendary Brazil international, who took in three World Cup triumphs with his country, passed away on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82. His legacy will, however, live on forever and he has now been immortalised in Portuguese language.

WHAT THEY SAID: The publishers behind the dictionary, Michaelis, have confirmed that Pele will be added to their pages, with the entry definition reading: “pe.lé adj. That or someone who is out of the ordinary, who or who by virtue of their quality, value or superiority cannot be equalled to anything or anyone, just like Pelé, nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), who is considered the greatest athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Pele Foundation has welcomed the news, saying of their definition: “The expression that was already used to refer to the best in what you do is eternalised in the pages of the dictionary! Together we made history and put the name of the King of football in our Portuguese language. Pele, the meaning of ‘BEST!’”

WHAT NEXT? Pele scored over 1,000 goals during his remarkable career, with 77 of those coming through 92 appearances for Brazil, and he is rightly regarded as one of the greatest talents to have ever played the game.