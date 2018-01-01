Ince blasts Lingard: The way he plays, who wants to wear his clothing brand?

The former Manchester United midfielder has argued that the England international needs to reconsider his priorities

Paul Ince has hit out at Jesse Lingard’s decision to start his own clothing line, suggesting that the player is "everything that’s wrong at Manchester United".

The England international drew United level during Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, but has come in for widespread criticism after choosing to launch his own fashion brand, ‘JLingz’, in the run-up to the match.

Writing in a column for Paddy Power, Ince lambasted the 26-year-old for his attitude, and suggested that, given United’s current plight, the midfielder should prioritise his football more.

He said: “All we see on social media is his new clothing line, his dancing, trips to Las Vegas and Miami. In reality, he’s scored two goals all season.

“A player in his position has only managed two goals – but still has his own goal celebration?

“There are plenty of things you can do outside of football, like taking coaching badges, doing a degree, learning a language. You don’t need to make your own clothing brand as though you are one of the best stars in the world. He needs to remember who he is.

“He’s come a long way since he couldn’t get in the Derby side (where he was on loan in the 2014-15 season). Besides, the way he plays, who would want to wear his clothing range anyway?

“I hate saying it – but he wouldn’t have got away with it in my time. These players, when they come to United and want to be successful, should take a look at how the proper players conducted themselves.

“If you’re top of the table and you’ve got three Premier League title winner's medals, a Champions League winner's medal et cetera, then you can go and create your clothing brand. But he’s not.

“He’s a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United.”

The Red Devils now lie sixth in the Premier League table, 11 points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Sunday’s defeat was the first time that United have lost to their Merseyside rivals in domestic competition since March 2014, when two Steven Gerrard penalties and a late Luis Suarez goal were enough to comfortably see off then manager David Moyes’ side.