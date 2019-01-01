Inaki Williams must be Ghana's top priority in 2019

The Athletic Bilbao forward is in the form of his life, and could be the Black Stars' new ace in attack

By Solace Chukwu

Inaki Williams has not been associated with goalscoring in his career to date.

A tremendous turn of pace, sure. Flair, and an eye for the unconventional even, but not goals.

This past weekend, however, may have marked a turning point for the 24-year-old.

Athletic Club's perilous position in La Liga over the course of the first half of the season was precipitated by a number of factors, chief of which was a mind-numbing bluntness in front of goal.

Williams, his goal tally over the years decidedly unimpressive, did not seem a natural solution. In fact, up until the stunning brace that conjured up images of George Weah – now president of Williams' motherland Liberia – in his pomp, he had not scored in a home game for two years.

He put that right, first with a curling effort in the first half, and then that surging, electric run from inside his own half, leaving Sevilla's defenders in the dust.

Necessity seems to have birthed genius, as it so often does.

Now out of the relegation zone, one wonders what will happen once iconic striker Aritz Aduriz returns from injury. Surely, if this form holds, he will find an undroppable whirlwind of grace and limbs incumbent upfront.

It is easy to imagine that, on the back of his recent performances (he scored the previous week against Celta Vigo), a Spanish national team call-up cannot be far away.

If his form holds, that is. Indeed, he already made an appearance for La Roja three years ago, on as a substitute in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This makes it simple enough: Ghana are running out of opportunities to make another play for Williams. They simply must, there is nothing else for it.

While the player, born to a Ghanaian father, has made clear in the past that his preference is to represent Spain, all it not lost.

Williams has frequently stated his regard for Ghana, and claimed that, even though he was born in Bilbao and preferred to play for Spain, he "felt Ghanaian".

He has also, at another time, claimed to feel Basque, so there clearly is a great warring of heritages within him.

To, on that basis, declare him persona non grata, as some insist is appropriate when a player of African heritage opts to represent the European nation of his birth, would be to make light of this internal tussle.

Instead, Ghana need to take the opposite approach and woo him, offering him the challenge of making a real impact in the land where his fathers walked. He clearly is a young man who feels acutely the tug of duty and responsibility.

The Black Stars' assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko revealed that they would make one last play for him.

"We spoke to him but I think he’s not ready yet. Maybe he’s looking to have a chance to play for Spain," he told Goal. "We’ll still try to see if he will maybe change his mind."

Ultimately, nothing new might come of it, but Ghana have to make the play, and hope.

They must hard-sell their own ambitions, as well as the uncomfortable, unavoidable fact that, for all his desire to be loyal to the country that has given him everything, he is unlikely to have any kind of pivotal role within the Spain senior set-up.

With Ghana, there exists a window of opportunity to be the leader in attack, as the sun sets on the legendary career of Asamoah Gyan, and Jordan Ayew struggles for consistency and minutes at club level.

As such, up until he pulls on the red of La Roja in a competitive game (the next is against Norway in March), Williams must be Ghana's top priority.