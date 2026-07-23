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Abobakr El Mokadem

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In pictures.. Real Madrid unveil their second kit for the new season

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Spain

"The shirt has been designed for the highest levels of competition."

Real Madrid unveiled their second kit for the 2026/2027 season on Thursday, complete with distinctive technology designed to keep the players in peak condition.

The Royal Club released an official statement that read: "Real Madrid and Adidas present the second kit for the 2026-27 season. The kit features a dark green colour with details in ivory white, reinterpreting a colour combination used in the past with a modern and contemporary perspective."

It continued: "The kit includes a precise geometric pattern bearing the club's initials, and features a modern collar with an ivory white stripe. In addition, it displays the Adidas trefoil logo, which connects innovation in sporting performance, football culture and off-pitch style."

The statement added: "The kit has been designed for the highest levels of competition, and is equipped with Adidas' modern climacool+ technology, which manages moisture and improves ventilation to keep players cool. The new kit is now available in Real Madrid's official stores and in selected Adidas stores."

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