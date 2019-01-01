In-form Schlupp beats Zaha to Crystal Palace top honour

The midfielder has been adjudged The Eagles' best man for the month of February following a string of good performances

Jeffrey Schlupp's fine form in February has earned him 's Player of the Month gong.

The 26-year-old was handed the monthly prize on Friday, having garnered the highest share of votes.

With 24 per cent, he narrowly beat Cote d'Ivoire attacker Wilfried Zaha, who had 2% votes less.

"I'm delighted. I feel like I've found some consistency in my play and we've done well," Schlupp said, as reported by his club's official website.

"We've been on a good run and I've managed to chip in with a few goals and assists and obviously I'm really happy.

"It's always nice to feel appreciated and the fans are who we do it for.

"To see that they're happy with performances and for them to vote for it makes it extra special."

Schlupp made five appearances for The Eagles, starting all five games, scoring twice and assisting one other goal.

He also won a penalty, which was converted for Palace's opening goal in a 2-0 triumph over in the .

Article continues below

"I'm very honoured to have got this award and I want to thank all the fans who voted for me," Schlupp continued.

"Hopefully I can continue playing well and keep chipping in to hopefully get more of these!"

The German-born, who joined Palace from in 2017, will hope to earn a recall ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July, having last played for the Black Stars in 2017.

