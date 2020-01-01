In-form Calvert-Lewin continues goalscoring streak with debut England goal

The 23-year-old striker now has 10 goals from seven matches in all competitions for club and country

striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hot streak continued on Thursday when he scored on his debut against .

The 23-year-old started for the Three Lions for the first time in the friendly, partnering Danny Ings up front.

He put England in the lead at Wembley when Jack Grealish crossed in for him to head past Wayne Hennessey 26 minutes into the game.

Calvert-Lewin has had an incredible start to the season with the Toffees, having scored nine goals in six matches in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The most in-form striker in Europe's top five leagues, he took his tally up to 10 goals for club and country with his maiden goal for Gareth Southgate's side.

Calvert-Lewin is the first player to find the net for England at Wembley in 35 years. England legend Gary Lineker was the last to do so, having netted a hat-trick in a World Cup qualifying match against in October 1985.

1985 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first Everton striker to score for England at Wembley since @GaryLineker in October 1985 vs Turkey. Toffee. https://t.co/TCPKfmX6rQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2020

Calvert-Lewin has been tipped to continue his impressive form and labelled the "perfect number nine" by Everton academy director David Unsworth, while the player himself says he has been studying videos of legend Filippo Inzaghi after comparisons from coach Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Grealish's cross for his England team-mate saw him become the first player to register an assist for the national team since Stewart Downing set up Andy Carroll in the 1-1 draw with in March 2011.

The duo will be able to continue to build on their impressive display against Wales when they turn to duty with a game against on Sunday and three days later.

Both Everton and Villa have had an excellent start to the domestic campaign, having won all of their games in the English top-flight so far.

The Goodison Park team are top of the table with four wins, while Villa are three points behind having played three matches - most recently a 7-2 thrashing of reigning champions .