In-demand Rangers striker Morelos intends to make Premier League move

The Colombian striker was linked with Leicester before committing to a new contract at Ibrox and he is looking to head to England at some stage

striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed that he intends to head to the Premier League at some stage having recently been linked with Leicester.

The international was said to have become a target for the Foxes as former boss Brendan Rodgers eyed a potential return to Glasgow for striking reinforcements.

Those at Ibrox have always made it clear that they have no intention of parting with a prized asset and have been able to tie him to fresh terms.

A new contract has helped to curb the exit talk for now, but more is expected in upcoming transfer windows and Morelos admits that he is eager to test himself in .

The in-demand 22-year-old, who has 29 goals to his name this season, told El Tiempo: "There are a lot of people watching me from other clubs, but now I have Rangers in my head. Rangers and the national team - I am focused on them.

"I'm only 22, maybe in five years who knows I might be with a much bigger team, hopefully in England because I am very ambitious.

"But I am very happy to work with Steven Gerrard. Day-to-day training is excellent.

"To have such a prominent figure, both for club and country - you have to take advantage of it.

"I have learned a lot from him and fortunately his feelings towards me have been positive and I am very happy with that.

"To get the call-up for my country was also very satisfying because I knew nothing about it. It's made me very proud."

While being a regular source of goals for Rangers since signing from Finnish side HJK in the summer of 2017, Morelos has also collected 29 yellow cards, as well as being sent off four times in the current campaign alone.

He added on his disciplinary issues in : "The truth is that I have had several red cards in my career, but I think that's been more because of the bad refereeing decisions that altered my temperament.

"I know that the referees also make mistakes too. Sometimes they make the wrong decision to take a card out on me needlessly.

"But that's the way football is and I've got to accept it.

"Yes, I am aggressive on the pitch, but it's manageable. I have to remain calm and there are many positive aspects for me at the moment."