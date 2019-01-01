'I'm so confused'- VAR call divides opinion after Australia denied a penalty
Australia had a controversial penalty decision overturned in the first-half of their Round of 16 clash against Norway at the Women's World Cup with the use of VAR once again dividing opinion.
Approaching half-time, the referee adjudged that Norway commited a handball in their own box with VAR intervening and ensuring a review.
After a long delay, the decision to award a spotkick was ultimately overturned by the referee with replays suggesting any handball call would be 50/50.
Right or wrong, the use of VAR has left many football fans confused and angry on social media.
I’m so confused #NORAUS #VAR pic.twitter.com/d0NB4jkM5w— Sarah Walsh (@swalshy9) June 22, 2019
She was right next to the incident then watched the replay 20 times... if you need to do that it’s not a clear or obvious error. Christ I hate VAR. #NORAUS— Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) June 22, 2019
Farce of #VAR yet again costs @Matildas at @FIFAWWC #NORAUS— Pablo Bateson (@PabloFootball) June 22, 2019
clear penalty, so original decision of referee should have stood #VARout@HeatherGarriock @Craig_Foster @Gatty54 @joeypeters10
Was a hard one to call. Could of went either way but big decision for the referee to overturn her initial decision. https://t.co/5ZNJQ8NtuS— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 22, 2019
Wasting 5 mins of life. Just go with the original decision. They even up over time. So subjective #NORAUS #FIFAWWC— Tony Tannous (@TonyTannousTRBA) June 22, 2019
This is so 50/50.— Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) June 22, 2019
But 100% the right call and 1000% an injustice if overturned.
The penalty reversal ensured Australia went into half-time trailing Norway 1-0.
This is the first time VAR has been used at a Women's World Cup with the technology continuing to cause drama in France.