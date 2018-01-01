'I'm not broke' - Gyan hints at dragging media houses to court for defamation

The former Premier League star says reports that he is currently struggling with his finances must be disregarded

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has refuted reports that he is struggling financially after being ranked Africa's onetime most paid footballer.

According to a report filed last week by The Sun and Daily Mail, the 34-year-old is currently bankrupt with only £600 in his bank account.

However, Gyan who is Africa's all-time topscorer at the Fifa World Cup, says it is a figment of one's imagination.

"I'm not broke. They first began by saying I have only £600 in my account at National Investment Bank [NIB] which is not true because I don't even save with them, " he told Asempa FM.

"In 2019, everyone has the right to criticise me but never try to drag my reputation through the gutters. I have received a lot of links and they are all negative because that is what sells.

"Anytime people see me, they find it difficult to believe what they hear in the mediate. These journalist will write all the negative stuff yet their families will not caution them to stop but when you drag them to court they will come and apologise. I am stating it emphatically that I am dragging these online portals to court," he added.

Gyan also revealed the details of his contract with current club Kayserispor and believes he is currently improving on his performance.

"When I joined Kayserispor from China, it was agreed that I will earn more money anytime I start games," he said.

"The money I will get anytime I come on from the bench is different but I am yet to figure it out if that is the reason why I am not getting the chances to start games this season.

"I did not get more time to play under the previous coach but the new coach has given me the opportunity to improve and I am hoping to impress anytime I am given the opportunity," he added.

Gyan owns a boxing agency called Baby Jets Promotion, a musical group Asa Band, Mama Vits Noodles and Rice, JetLink Events & Logistics, among others.