I’m happy to be back at San Siro - Inter-target Duncan

The Ghanaian shared his happiness on his return to his first professional club for Saturday's Italian Serie A fixture

Former Inter Milan midfielder Alfred Duncan is delighted to have returned to San Siro on Saturday as his current outfit Sassuolo played as guests to the Nerazzurri in the Italian Serie A.

The Ghanaian made a memorable comeback to his one-time home ground for the matchday 20 tie, having played for Inter between 2012 and 2014 after developing through the youth system.

His return, however, coincided with a sanction on the club to play behind closed doors as punishment for a recent racist attack on Napoli's Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly during a league fixture.

“I’m happy to be back at San Siro and I hope the fans have a good time,” Duncan told Inter TV.

“The initiative from Inter against racism is very important, as it sends a message to everyone on an issue that is not good for the sport. The club is dealing with the situation well because those who insult are just a minority.

“The fact that it’s played behind closed doors changes things for us, too."

Duncan lasted for 73 minutes in Saturday's fixture which ended in a scoreless draw.

The game took his league tally to 13 games - involving 13 starts and three goals - so far this season.

According to transfer reports, Inter are interested in re-signing the 25-year-old this January.

His compatriot and club-mate Kevin-Prince Boateng, meanwhile, lasted for the entire duration of Saturday's game, same as countryman Kwadwo Asamoah, who played for Inter.

