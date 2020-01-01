‘I'm completely overwhelmed’ - Emotional Klopp reflects on Liverpool's Premier League triumph

The Reds have secured a long-awaited league title and their manager admitted it exceeded all of his expectations

manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side’s Premier League title win as “unbelievable” after watching Manchester City lose 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday.

That result combined with the Reds' recent 4-0 demolition of to hand Klopp's side the trophy with seven games left to play this season.

After falling short of the title by one point to Pep Guardiola's men last year, Liverpool left nothing to chance this campaign and have won 28 of their 31 league games so far.

The Reds' last league title dated back to 1990, while this marks Klopp's third league trophy, having won the twice with .

Having watched City's decisive clash against , Klopp was left pinching himself after realising his side had wrapped up the league title with the German coach quick to dedicate the success to club legends, while also encouraging fans to still keep their distance as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

"It is unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Knowing how much Kenny [Dalglish] supported us, it is for you. He has waited 30 years and it's for Stevie [Gerrard]. The boys admire you all and it's easy to motivate the team because of our great history.

"It was really tense for 100 minutes of the City game, I didn't really want to be involved but you are when you watch it. It's an incredible achievement by my players and it's a huge joy for me to coach them.

"I haven't waited 30 years, I have been here for four and a half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

"The game last night gave me the feeling we would be fine and tonight is for the fans. I hope you stay at home, and it's a joy to do it for you. It [the pandemic] is not over yet and we watched the game together at the hotel so we will enjoy the moment.

"I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can.

He added: "I'm completely overwhelmed. I never thought it would be like this. I had no idea."

Liverpool now have a full week to celebrate with their next league clash against due to be played on July 2 at the Etihad.