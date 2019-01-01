'I'll be the happiest man in the world' - Gerrard issues Liverpool title call

Gerrard had just scored the winner as Liverpool legends overcame their AC Milan counterparts at Anfield

Steven Gerrard has urged to go and win the Premier League in order to make him “the happiest man in the world.”

The former Reds skipper was speaking having just netted the winner as the Liverpool legends beat their counterparts at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team lead champions by two points having played a game more with the title race now in its final straight, despite having led the way by seven points at the turn of the year.

Gerrard led Liverpool the last time they sustained a title challenge in 2014, but it was his mistake two games from the end of the season that ultimately cost his team.

The Reds needed a draw at Anfield against on the season’s penultimate weekend in order to maintain their advantage over City, but a costly slip from the captain let in the Blues’ Demba Ba to score. Chelsea eventually won 2-0.

Speaking on the Anfield pitch after the Milan game, Gerrard said: “It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full.

“And to just put the kit on and play against Milan and your ex-teammates, and to get the winner is obviously a special feeling.”

Gerrard has been in charge at this season, leading the Ibrox club to second in the Scottish Premiership ten points behind arch rivals .

Until earlier this month, Celtic had been managed by Brendan Rodgers, the Reds’ manager when Gerrard and the club went within a whisker of ending their long wait for a league title five years ago before the captain’s catastrophic mistake.

Asked about whether he had been able to separate mentally from his work with Rangers for his afternoon at Anfield, Gerrard said: “Believe me, I’m still feeling the pressure.

“It’s in the back of my mind. I’ve got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers.

“But I’ve got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the guys can get us over the line because I’ll be the happiest man in the world.”