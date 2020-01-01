Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna - We completely controlled the game in the second half

The Spanish coach was satisfied with the three points against a difficult opposition like Churchill Brothers...

There seems to be no stopping to ’s juggernaut as the Kolkata giants extended their unbeaten streak in the 2019-20 season to 11 matches with a thumping 3-0 win over title contenders .

Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna was a satisfied man after yet another win for his side. He particularly praised the team’s exceptional performance in the second half.

“We are very happy because it was a very difficult match especially in the first half. We started very well but they had two very good chances to score, the two situations that (Willis) Plaza had. We started well but for 15-to-20 minutes they had the ball more than us. We were running behind the ball and that is not our style.

“In the second half, we played fantastic. The team was more balanced in the lines. We scored two goals and created many chances to score more. We controlled the game completely. We had the ball, we played from one side to the other. We enjoyed the game.”

Komron Tursunov was brought in as a change in the second half replacing Daneil Cyrus and the Tajikistan international’s presence completely changed the colour of the game.

On Tursunov’s impact in the match, Vicuna opined, “Today the whole team played well and won. It is true that in the second half we had more balance. Also I think Daneil Cyrus was not fully fit, he was recovering from an injury and he couldn’t play at his 100 per cent. He is a very important player for us. When we made the change (Komron Tursunov) in the second half, I think we had more balance, we controlled the game better.”

The Spanish boss refused to pay attention to the unbeaten streak of the team as he suggested that they are focused on winning the trophy at the end of the season and is not concerned with statistics.

“For us, the objective is to raise the trophy at the end of the season. These records of 11 matches unbeaten are just statistics and to be honest, we are not thinking about these things."