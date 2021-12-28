Iheanacho partners Vardy against Liverpool in the Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named in Leicester City’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool.

The Nigeria international was in blistering form last time out for the Foxes – netting once and providing an assist – as the reigning English FA Cup kings bowed 6-3 to Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Buoyed by that performance against the Citizens, manager Brendan Rodgers’ has trusted the Super Eagle to lead his team’s charge for goals alongside Jamie Vardy.

Wilfred Ndidi was an unused substitute against Pep Guardiola’s men, albeit, he has been named in the team – and is expected to hold sway in the defence alongside Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, as well as Timothy Castagne and Luke Thomas.

Former France youth international of Senegalese descent Boubakary Soumare will play in the midfield with James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hamza Choudhury.

Elsewhere, Anglo-Nigerian Ademola Lookman has been handed a substitutes role, while Zambia international Patson Daka is ruled out due to injury worries.

On the other end, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Cameroon’s Joel Matip and Senegal’s Sadio Mane have been handed starter’s roles by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Guinea international Naby Keita is named among the substitutes alongside Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate.