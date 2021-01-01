Iheanacho battles Vardy for Leicester City Goal of the Month award

The former Manchester City man has been shortlisted for the Foxes' monthly prize alongside the former England international

Three of Kelechi Iheanacho’s goals have been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for April.

The 24-year-old dominates the nine-goal shortlist as his efforts against West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are up for the monthly accolade.

Iheanacho - who scored a total of five goals in the period under review - battles his teammates Jammie Vardy, Timothy Castagne, U23 stars Tyrese Shade, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Cole Dasilva and Leicester City Women’s Natasha Flint for the individual prize.

In April, his goals also ranked him as the second most prolific attacker in Europe's top five leagues with only his compatriot Simeon Nwankwo having more goals than him during this time.

His first-time volley against Burnley beat off competition from Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, U23 star Kasey McAteer and Leicester City Women's stars Shannon O'Brien, Esmee De Graaf and Sam Tierney to clinch the award for March.

Overall, Iheanacho boasts 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

The African star has been in terrific form this season after struggling in the past to establish himself in Brendan Rodgers’ squad following his move from Manchester City on a five-year contract in 2017, for a reported £25 million fee.

His goals have helped the King Power Stadium outfit to their current third spot on the Premier League standings having accrued 66 points from 35 outings, behind champions-elect Manchester City and Manchester United.

"I think a lot of people wrote me off, but I never lost faith in myself," the striker told BBC Sport Africa.

"I was going through a crazy and difficult time when things just didn't work out for me.

"But I've worked extremely hard, and also have the manager and other staff at Leicester, and most importantly my brother and friend Wilfred [Ndidi] who stood by me.”

Having failed to score in the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, the Super Eagles star would be hoping to find the net when the King Power Stadium giants take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.