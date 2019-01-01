Ighalo scores 10th league goal as Shanghai Shenhua suffer fourth straight loss

The Nigerian forward’s contribution was not enough to save Choi Kang-Hee's side from avoiding defeat in front of their home fans

Odion Ighalo scored his 10th goal in the Chinese this season as Shanghai Shenhua suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to Jiangsu Suning.

Wednesday's result condemned the Hongkou Stadium outfit to their fourth consecutive loss in the Chinese top-flight with their last win dating back to October 20 against Dalian Yifang.

Ighalo put both teams on level terms just before the interval with his goal from the penalty spot that cancelled out Ivan Santini's opener for the visitors.

His effort was not enough as Shanghai Shenhua conceded two goals after the restart of the encounter.

Despite their poor run of results, the Shanghai outfit are safe from relegation and are placed 13th in the 16-team league with 30 points from 29 matches.

Shanghai Shenhua will be aiming to end their Super League campaign with a win when they visit league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande for their final fixture on Sunday.