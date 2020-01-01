Ighalo: Manchester United confirm striker's shirt number

The former Nigeria international will be wearing the same number South Africa's Quinton Fortune wore during his seven years at Old Trafford

have confirmed Odion Ighalo will wear the no. 25 jersey during his temporary stay at the club.

The shirt number was previously worn by ex-captain Antonio who left Manchester for a return to last summer.

Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on a six-month loan from Chinese top-flight side Shanghai Shenhua on Friday.

The 30-year-old will be the ninth Manchester United player to wear the no. 25 shirt - South African legend Quinton Fortune. is among stars to have worn it

I G H A L O

2️⃣5️⃣



— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2020

Although he is yet to be unveiled by the club, Ighalo is in line to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils visit at Stamford Bridge on February 17, after the Premier League winter break.