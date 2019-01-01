‘If you score we'll call you Ronaldo, if not, you're s***!' - Mane ready to play striker for Liverpool

The Senegal international was nervous when he got the call to lead the line against Watford but he and his team-mates took on light-hearted approach

Sadio Mane is ready to feature for at striker going forward, though he admits he was nervous prior to his double against midweek.

With Roberto Firmino injured, Jurgen Klopp turned to Mane as his No.9, keeping Mohamed Salah on the right, shifting Divock Origi to the left and leaving Daniel Sturridge on the bench for the clash against the Hornets.

The move paid big dividends for the Reds as Mane scored Liverpool’s two opening goals, while Origi netted the third in a 5-0 romp at Anfield that kept the club on top of the .

And Mane admitted he was surprised and a bit nervous to get the call to lead the line, having never done so for Klopp before.

However, he took it all in stride, telling Sky Sports he and his team-mates took a light-hearted attitude toward the situation.

"To be honest I was quite surprised," Mane told Sky Sports. "I never played there before, I was nervous.

"Before the game, the coach called me and said 'okay we are going to make some changes, Sadio you have to play No.9'.

"I said 'Oh!', and I looked at my team-mates… I was laughing and I said 'we are a team so you have to trust me!'.

"They were all laughing at me but I said 'from today, call me Ronaldo or Firmino!'.

"Gini [Wijnaldum] said 'You have to score. If you score we'll call you Ronaldo, if not, you're s***!'.

"I was lucky to score two goals but honestly I don't mind. I'm happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I'll try again."

Liverpool face on Sunday at Goodison Park or the second Merseyside Derby of the season.

The Reds won the first on a late Origi goal – an unlikely tally that led to an on-the-field celebration by Klopp which earned him a fine from the FA.

And with Liverpool chasing the Premier League title, Mane believes Sunday’s derby is key, though the same preparation is required for Liverpool to get the result they desire.

"Of course it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season," said Mane.

"But after all, it is like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it."