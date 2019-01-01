'If people took away hatred, things would work better' - Gabriel Jesus on overcoming criticism

The 22-year-old came under fire after scoring no goals in five games at the 2018 World Cup and has spoken of how he looked to move past criticism

and striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he could not read most of the criticism levelled at him by fans and pundits following the 2018 World Cup.

The 22-year-old came under fire following his performances at the tournament in , where he scored no goals in five games before Brazil were knocked out by in the quarter-finals.

Jesus also failed to score in the first four games of this summer's Copa America before going on to score in both the semi-final and final as Brazil won the competition for the ninth time.

“As a supporter, I would not like a Brazil number nine to not score,” he told UOL.

“I did not have a good time at work, it happens to everyone.

“I think even if we were eliminated, if I scored in the first or in the fifth game, it would change the whole view of my World Cup.

"I confess that now I have not read much criticism that was written about me, because it was very heavy.

“There are people who praise a person who has played a good game or two, saying that he is a star.

“Others criticise a person who played one or two bad games, saying, 'Why do you play football?'"

“Sometimes it seems they do not want to see the person evolving personally and professionally.”

Regardless of the criticism thrown his way, Jesus has an impressive record for his country with 18 goals in 36 games since making his debut in September 2016.

Previously deployed as a central striker by Brazil coach Tite, the Manchester City man saw more success when shifted out to the right wing in the latter stages of Copa America.

But with criticism an inevitable part of playing on the world stage, Jesus says he has learned to live his life without hatred.

“I try to think and see if it was an objective criticism, if I can take on the experience and evolve on top of that,” he added.

Article continues below

“A lot of them I did not even see, to be honest. Many, I forgot.

“I'm kind of always wanting the good of people, wanting to see them progress in their professional and personal lives.

“If people tried to take away hatred and lived happier, things would work out better. That's why things in my life work out.”