'If it's like this I go immediately' - Sarri denies his Chelsea future depends on Europa League final outcome

The Italian has again had to field questions about his future ahead of next week's clash with Arsenal as he continues to be linked with Juventus

Maurizio Sarri says he is happy at and insists his future does not depend on the outcome of next week's final.

As reported by Goal last week, Chelsea have yet to make a decision on whether to sack Sarri at the end of the campaign after just one season in charge.

As a result the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are reluctant to make any decisions on potential transfers or contract renewals until a final call is made on Sarri and his future.

It is understood that Sarri could return to , with Juventus interested in his services following the decision to part company with Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite finishing third in the Premier League and securing a place in the finals of both the and the Europa League during his first campaign in charge, the former boss has yet to win over a sceptical fanbase.

Even if Chelsea beat next week it may not be enough to convince the supporters that Sarri is the right man for the club in the long-term.

The 60-year-old has defended his record in charge, saying he could turn a "very good season" into "a wonderful season" by winning in Baku next week.

He also insists his future should not be decided by the result of the final and won't hold talks about with Chelsea officials until after the game.

"I think we had a good season, with a lot of problems of course. We lost two, three games very badly, but we finished third, we got to the League Cup final, a very difficult competition, and now we have the opportunity to play the Europa League final," he told reporters.

"If the situation is like this [being judged on one game] I want to go immediately. You cannot, 10 months of work, and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It's not right. It's not the right way. You're either happy about my work or you're not happy.

"I'm very happy to stay in the Premier League and Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League.

"My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think only about the final at this moment. I have two years of contract here, so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.

"I have to speak at my club first of all after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me or not. That is it. I have two more years of contract."