Idowu: Khimki hand Super Eagles defender permanent deal

The Nigeria international has agreed on a new contract that will keep him at Arena Khimki until the summer of 2023

Russian Premier League club Khimki have announced the permanent signing of Brian Idowu from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 29-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan with the Red-Blacks and delivered satisfactory performances, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The Nigeria international’s efforts helped Igor Cherevchenko’s men finish eighth on the league table.

Subsequently, the left-back has been handed a two-year contract by Khimki with an option of a year extension, thus, ending his three-year stay with the Steam Locomotives

Idowu has expressed his delight with the new deal and looks forward to better years with the Red-Blacks.

“I liked what we were able to do with Khimki last season. It was a good football year for the team, a good season for me individually, and I want the next one to be even better,” Idowu told the club website.

“I feel comfortable here: great guys, qualified coaching staff. Lots of ambition, I wonder what will happen next and what we can show together with this team. "

Idowu has spent his entire career in Russia, having started his professional football with Smena-Zenit youth team.

He featured for Amkar Perm for two years and delivered impressive performances during his time with the club, to catch the attention of the Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

The defender was handed his Super Eagles debut against Argentina in a friendly in November 2017, replacing Ola Aina in the encounter.

Idowu was part of the Nigeria squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and featured as the three-time African champions were eliminated in the group stage.

After the global tournament, he signed a three-year deal with Lokomotiv Moscow but did not play for the Super Eagles during his time with the club.

He was also not part of Rohr’s side that qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Idowu will hope to deliver eye-catching performances for his new club to secure a return to the Super Eagles.