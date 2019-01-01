'I’d love him to stay' - Lampard urges Hudson-Odoi to keep improving

The Chelsea winger is out-of-contract in 2020 but there remains uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been urged to remain at but Frank Lampard insists the winger has to continue to work at his game.

The 18-year-old has less than 18 months to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

have had multiple bids rejected for the England youth international and it remains to be seen how his future is affected by the Blues' upcoming transfer ban, which runs for the next two windows.

Central to the failure to agree a new contract has been Hudson-Odoi's lack of minutes at Chelsea.

He has made just 17 appearances in all competitions during the 2018-19 season, with just seven of those coming from the start.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is not ready to play the wideman on a regular basis and insists he must improve dramatically for force himself up a pecking order which already includes Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

Chelsea's record scorer Lampard hopes both parties can come to an agreement for Hudson-Odoi to stay, but warns he must persevere in order to impress Sarri.

“Firstly, I’d love him to stay at Chelsea," the current boss told talkSPORT.

“He needs to be doing everything to get in that team. Is he working hard and is he developing every day in training and trying to improve?

"I don’t know him that well but I’m sure that’s the standard at Chelsea he’s going by himself.

“Every minute he gets on the pitch he needs to be doing everything he can.

“I understand Chelsea fans want to see more of him and he has to do everything he can to give himself the chance of minutes.

“I think at the end of the season he will look back and think what can I do with my career. It’s a mad one because a young English player at Chelsea at that age then you really want him to sign that long-term contract.

“I hope it can be agreed that he can stay at Chelsea.”