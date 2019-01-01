'I'd like to see Zlatan in Germany' - Dahlin urges Dortmund to sign Ibrahimovic

The 38-year-old striker will be a free agent in a matter of weeks and BVB should position themselves to the fore of the scramble to sign him

’s 1994 World Cup hero Martin Dahlin has urged Dortmund to make a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The legendary forward is out of contract at the end of the year, having confirmed that he will not sign an extended deal with the LA Galaxy, where he has played since leaving on a free transfer in 2018.

A European return is likely for the 38-year-old attacker, with reports swirling over a variety of possible moves for the former , and hitman.

While a return to Serie A has been most hotly touted for the Swede, Dahlin believes that it would make sense for his compatriot to make a move to the – a division that he has never previously sampled.

“I would have liked to see Zlatan in in the past and would be happy if he came to Dortmund, that would be nice,” Dahlin told Sport 1. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but of course if Zlatan was to move to BVB, it would be an absolute highlight for all fans of the Black and Yellow.

“If Dortmund have a chance of signing him, they must absolutely try to do that. He is a still a great player and Borussia is a great club.

“Dortmund would take in an incredible amount of money through jersey sales and merchandising if he signed.”

Dahlin, meanwhile, believes that BVB would be an attractive proposition for Ibra.

“It would be a special chance to show himself in an entirely new league,” he added. “I played in the Bundesliga for a long time and it’s still one of the strongest leagues in the world. Ibra would certainly fit in with BVB’s style of play and would attract fans.”

The hopefuls are known to be in the market for a centre forward, with Hans-Joachim Watzke having admitted at the club’s AGM on Sunday that he had made an error coming into the campaign without a second striker to support the injury-prone Paco Alcacer.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, caused a sensation earlier this week by announcing that he would invest in Hammarby, a great rival of , where he started his career and has a statue erected in his honour.