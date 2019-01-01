Icardi can go to hell if he doesn't want Napoli move, says Careca

The Brazilian icon has run out of patience with the Inter forward, with Carlo Ancelotti's side reported to be left waiting on his decision

legend Careca has lashed out at rumoured transfer target Mauri Icardi, saying the Argentine can ‘go to hell’ if he doesn’t want to sign.

The former captain, widely expected to leave San Siro this summer, has been linked with Napoli with reports claiming the club wanted a decision from the forward this week.

Icardi, 26, has courted controversy during his time at Inter and is likely to see Romelu Lukaku establish himself as Antonio Conte’s first-choice centre-forward after taking over the number nine shirt.

“Are we really still waiting for his answer? If he doesn’t want to come, he can go to hell,” Careca told Il Mattino.

“Has he understood what Napoli are about, what the San Paolo is, who the Azzurri fans are?

“Does he realise that scoring goals with that shirt isn’t worth the world? If he doesn’t want to come, it’s better if he doesn’t.

“If I was at Napoli, I wouldn’t even waste another second on him.”

The 58-year-old Careca, who scored 30 goals in 64 games for , spent six years at Napoli between 1987 and 1993.

He scored in both legs of their UEFA Cup final win in 1989, before winning the Italian title and Supercoppa Italiana the following year.

A prolific scorer during his time in , Careca has faith in a man already plying his trade at Napoli to provide the killer touch for Carlo Ancelotti.

“Napoli already have a good number nine,” he said. “[Arkadiusz] Milik can reach 30 goals. He has good positioning, he finishes well and moves with substance.

“He has everything that’s needed in a centre-forward.”

The international, 25, moved to three years again after a productive season in the Eredivisie with .

His first two seasons with Napoli were inconsistent, dogged by injuries, but he enjoyed a productive campaign in 2018-19 with 17 goals in 35 Serie A appearances.

Napoli start their 2019-20 season with a trip to on Saturday evening, before an intriguing clash against and former manager Maurizio Sarri the following weekend.

Inter, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday to get their new campaign up and running with a home fixture against Lecce.