Ibrahimovic will be great for AC Milan and the whole of Serie A - Boga

The young Sassuolo winger hopes to see more star power come to the division to increase the interest in watching Italian football

Jeremie Boga believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to would see even more people switch over to watch Italian football after MLS Commissioner Don Garber linked the striker with a move to AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic had already been strongly linked with a move to as he looks to leave to return to one of Europe's top five leagues this winter.

And Boga, a former youth player now looking to make his way in the game with , believes that Serie A is on its way back up the popularity list and that Ibrahimovic would add more star power to that brought by Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Mario Balotelli.

“I think it would be great [for Ibrahimovic to return to Serie A],” Boga told Goal. “It would bring even more eyes to Serie A. It would take the competition level to a higher level. It is great to have all these great players here like Ronaldo, Lukaku and Balotelli.

“If he comes, then I think it will be great for Serie A and our football. It is already great for Serie A to have Ronaldo and to see him in . He is one of the best players in the world and football history.

“To see him playing football here every week is a great thing and something I can learn from. Since I was young I have been watching him at . He has inspired a lot of young kids.”

The international calendar will disrupt club football over the next two weeks, but Boga has been keeping half an eye on the Premier League after his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Fellow international Nicolas Pepe made a switch to the English top tier in the summer with , but has endured a tough start to life at the Emirates Stadium following his £71 million ($91m) move.

Arsenal as a whole have struggled under Unai Emery in recent times and Pepe's inconsistent performances have come under the spotlight, despite him already racking up three goals and three assists.

Boga, however, believes that his compatriot's transfer to the Gunners will ultimately prove an inspired one after he is given adequate time to adjust to the pace and physicality of a new league.

“I think it was a brilliant move for him,” Boga continued. “He had a great season last season and Arsenal is really suited to his style of play. They trust young players and play good football. It was a good transfer but, indeed, the beginning wasn’t so easy for him.

“It's normal when you change league. A lot of things have changed for him so now it's just about taking time to adapt. He's a great player. When he shows it everybody will be happy with him.”

And while Ivory Coast continue to count on Pepe, Boga has not been called up by his national team for more than 18 months after making his £3.6m ($4.6m) move from Chelsea to Serie A.

Boga's parents are from Ivory Coast but he was born the French city of . He chose to represent Les Elephants internationally in 2017 and soon made his first and only appearance for the country in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

A recent run of two goals and an assist in three games illustreated that Boga is beginning to deliver on the promise that he showed in Chelsea's academy, and the 22-year-old is keen to break into Les Elephants' squad under the head coach Ibrahim Kamara.

“During the last year and a half I haven’t been called back to the national team. It has been a big disappointment,” he added.

“I have been continuing to work hard in my club to show that I can get more games, goals and assists to make sure they can keep an eye on me and hopefully I'll get the call up soon.”