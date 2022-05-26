Ibrahimovic: For six months I played without an ACL in my left knee

The Sweden international has discussed the suffering he has gone through to ensure he could keep playing for the last six months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he has been playing for AC Milan without an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the past six months.

Ibrahimovic's involvement in Milan's Serie A title-winning campaign was reduced because of recurring injury problems.

The striker has now been ruled out until 2023 after having an operation to reconstruct the cruciate ligament.

What did Ibrahimovic say about his knee injury?

The 40-year-old discussed the extent of his suffering over the last six months in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"For the past six months, I played without an ACL in my left knee," Ibrahimovic wrote.

"Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months.

"Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain.

"Never suffered so much on and off the pitch. I made something impossible to something possible.

"In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

"Today I have a new ACL and another trophy."

How did Ibrahimovic perform this season?

Ibrahimovic scored eight Serie A goals in 23 appearances, 11 of which he started this season.

The Sweden international helped end Milan's 11-year wait for a Serie A title as they beat Sassuolo on the final day of the season.

It is not clear if the attacker will return to the game after he recovers from his operation as his contract with Milan expires this summer.

In March, Ibrahimovic discussed the prospect of retiring and admitted that the thought gives him a "sense of panic", adding: "I will certainly keep playing for as long as possible, as long as I can get results and am not suffering.

"I want to end my career without regrets, so I have to maximise my time."

