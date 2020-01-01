'Ibrahimovic can play until he's 50!' - AC Milan star's agent Raiola

The veteran forward has been in sensational form in Serie A this term, and has been backed to stay at the top of his game well into his forties

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play for another half-decade at the top of his game, claims agent Mino Raiola, who jokingly backed the Swede to potentially still be turning out when he is approaching 50.

The Milan striker turned 39 in October and may very well still be plying his trade on the biggest domestic and European stages past his 40th birthday if he so chooses to.

The former international remains in excellent form for his club and sits jointly atop the scoring chart this season with 10 goals to his name, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

More teams

Ibrahimovic - who won a Serie A crown during his previous stint with the Rossoneri - returned to San Siro last term and has spearheaded their string of powerhouse performances ever since.

He almost retired at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, before a last-minute change of heart, and earlier this month claimed that he hoped to play until he physically no longer could.

Agent Raiola believes that the date when Ibrahimovic hangs up his boots could be further away than many anticipate, however, pointing to the talismanic forward's energy and drive for the game.

"I’ve seen many players in my career who were tired at the same age of Zlatan," he stated at Monday's Golden Boy Awards, where he was named best agent. "I almost felt sorry for them to continue.

"I have never seen this tiredness in him. For me, he can easily play for five more years.

"I created him, he plays because I make him play. [He could even play] up to the age of 50!"

Article continues below

Raiola admitted that he feels he steered Ibrahimovic in the wrong direction with a move to following a spell with , but added that such experience could serve him well when he does retire.

“I regretted bringing him to , it was a waste of time there," he added. "In the future he will take an important role - maybe he can become the president of UEFA in order to change football.

"We have a beautiful relationship, but that’s the way it is for everyone, they are part of my family. With Zlatan we had unique adventures. It’s not as tough as he makes it look."