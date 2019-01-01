'Ibrahimovic is best I've played with' - Boateng overlooks Barca team-mate Messi

The Swedish striker was the first name that came to the 32-year-old's mind during an in a Q&A interview with the Spanish champions

Kevin-Prince Boateng said Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the best player he has played with as the midfielder overlooked superstar team-mate Lionel Messi.

Boateng has played alongside some of the world's greatest footballers, and Ibrahimovic stands out for the former international.

Ibrahimovic and Boateng were team-mates at , with the pair helping the giants win the 2010-11 Scudetto.

Asked to name the best player he has played with, Boateng told Barcelona TV in a Q&A: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic."

Boateng's answer came as a surprise, given he plays with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barca's all-time leading goalscorer Messi .

The 32-year-old, who completed a shock loan move to Barca in January, was forced to dismiss suggestions of a past allegiance to and Cristiano Ronaldo following his Camp Nou arrival.

Boateng lauded Messi as the best player "in this world and every world" during his official presentation after past quotes declaring himself a Madrid fan and describing Ronaldo as the world's best resurfaced.

Article continues below

Messi has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season, while Boateng has only made three appearances since swapping for Barca on loan.

The Blaugrana are currently top of by 10 points, with a quarterfinal to look forward to against in April and a final against to take in the following month.

Barca's first game back after the international break is a home clash with on Saturday, with Messi expected to shake off a knock he picked up while playing for Argentina .